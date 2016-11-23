Nov 23 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Entered into agreement With Norwegian Defence Material Agency to update Combat Management System and Active Sonar System of Fridtjof Nansen class frigates

* Contract value is 313 million Norwegian crowns ($37 million)and will be delivered over four years. Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.5314 Norwegian crowns)