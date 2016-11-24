Nov 24 Mainstreambpo Ltd -
* Asx alert-european acquisition-mai.ax
* Mainstreambpo purchases Alter Domus' hedge fund
administration business in malta
* Signed an asset sale agreement to purchase European hedge
fund administration business of Alter Domus
* Transaction will positively impact its fy18 revenue and
earnings, with any fy17 revenue contribution likely to be
negated by set up and transition costs
* Sale involves a number of long term client contracts for
fund administration services provided out of malta
* Associated annualised revenue from acquisition of up to
aud 1 million will be recurring revenue from monthly service
fees
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: