Nov 24 Mainstreambpo Ltd -

* Asx alert-european acquisition-mai.ax

* Mainstreambpo purchases Alter Domus' hedge fund administration business in malta

* Signed an asset sale agreement to purchase European hedge fund administration business of Alter Domus

* Transaction will positively impact its fy18 revenue and earnings, with any fy17 revenue contribution likely to be negated by set up and transition costs

* Sale involves a number of long term client contracts for fund administration services provided out of malta

* Associated annualised revenue from acquisition of up to aud 1 million will be recurring revenue from monthly service fees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: