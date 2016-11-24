Nov 24 Sandpiper Digital Payments AG :

* Announced on Wednesday capital increase from authorised capital

* Company's share capital is to be increased in return for cash contributions from currently 16,840,634.40 Swiss francs ($16.53 million) by up to 5,853,599.40 francs to up to 22,694,233.80 francs

* Capital increase of up to 58,535,994 new shares with shareholder subscription rights

* Subscription price for the Rights Offering is 0.10 Swiss franc per share

* Large part of the placement volume is secured by anchor investors

* When the capital increase was announced, the Board had already placed most of the up to 5.9 million francs

* Plans to use the proceeds of this capital increase to fund business development initiatives, to fund several strategic options and growth opportunities for 2017 that are being actively pursued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0185 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)