Nov 24 Marston's Plc :
* Preliminary results
* Fy like-for-like sales up 2.3 pct in destination and
premium, up 2.7 pct in taverns
* Fy operating cash flow up 13 pct to £182.8 million
* Transformed pub estate generating growth opportunities:
* Average profit per pub up 8 pct in 2016, up around 50 pct
since 2012
* Well positioned for growth in 2017
* Target to open at least 20 new-build pub-restaurants in
coming year, including 3 revere bars and 5-10 lodges, weighted
towards second half
* Trading has been solid in first few weeks of new financial
year and we have seen no discernible change to trends
experienced in 2016
* Majority of our major product cost lines are contracted
for 2017 and well into 2018.
* Thwaites' beer business fully integrated and achieving
targets
* Fy leased average profit per pub up 3 pct
* Final dividend 4.7 penceper share
* Fy revenue rose 8 percent to 440.8 million stg
* Fy underlying pretax profit rose 7.1 percent to 98 million
stg
* Total dividend 7.3 penceper share
