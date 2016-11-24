Nov 24 Countrywide Plc :
* Trading statement
* As expected when we reported our interim results,
transactional activity in residential property market has
remained challenged
* A combination of changes in stamp duty and eu referendum
in june means transaction levels are currently running
significantly below 2015
* Now expect transaction volumes for 2016 to be 6% down on
2015
* While too early to say definitively, it is likely that
level of market transactions in 2017 will be lower than 2016.
* Total group revenue for quarter was £188.5m (2015:
£197.1m)
* Pipe-Lines for retail and london businesses at end of
september were down 16% and 26% respectively compared to a year
earlier
