Nov 24 Mothercare Plc :
* Half-Year report
* Group underlying profit before tax at £5.9m (h1 fy15/16
£7m)
* Uk turnaround progressing strongly in spite of a difficult
6 month trading period
* Statutory loss before tax of £(0.8)m (h1 fy15/16 £5.8m
profit). Debt £15.6m.
* Solid international performance, +7.7 pct in actual
currency in spite of volatile trading across globe
* While conditions in first half have been challenging,
second half has started in line with our plans - ceo
* Expect to make further progress in second half which will
partially compensate for effect of headwinds experienced in h1 -
ceo
* Worldwide sales were +3.8 pct at £637 million with total
uk sales down (2.3) pct and total international sales +7.7 pct.
* H1 pretax loss -800,000 stg
