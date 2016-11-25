BRIEF-Cbs Corp sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share
Nov 25 Enero Group Ltd
* Contract changes - Naked Communications
* Naked Communications, one of its 100% owned subsidiaries, has been advised of a change in contractual arrangements with one of its key clients.
* Naked Communications will no longer be under a retainer arrangement with Virgin Atlantic Airways
* Naked communications may provide project work to Virgin Atlantic Airways after 31 March 2017 on agreed commercial terms
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f