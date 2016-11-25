Nov 25 CPI Property Group SA :

* CPI Property Group announcement of a postponement of the submission of the final valuation report to the CSSF (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier) within the context of the mandatory takeover bid by Nukasso Holdings Limited over any and all the ordinary shares in Orco Property Group SA

* Draft of final valuation report shall be submitted to CSSF on or by Nov. 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)