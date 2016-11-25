BRIEF-Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade
Nov 25 CPI Property Group SA :
* CPI Property Group announcement of a postponement of the submission of the final valuation report to the CSSF (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier) within the context of the mandatory takeover bid by Nukasso Holdings Limited over any and all the ordinary shares in Orco Property Group SA
* Draft of final valuation report shall be submitted to CSSF on or by Nov. 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 19 Brazilian prosecutors said on Friday that they had reached an "impasse" in talks with the parent company of meatpacking giant JBS SA over the size of the fine it would pay as part of a leniency deal under negotiation since February.