BRIEF-Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade
* Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade
Nov 25 WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG :
* Continues strong growth path after 9 months in 2016 and reaffirms FFO forecast
* 9-month rental income increases to 23.8 million euros ($25.22 million) (prev. year: 6.0 million euros)
* 9-month FFO I increases to 12.9 million euros (prev. year: 4.6 million euros)
* FFO 2016 forecast confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9436 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade
NEW YORK, May 19 Brazilian prosecutors said on Friday that they had reached an "impasse" in talks with the parent company of meatpacking giant JBS SA over the size of the fine it would pay as part of a leniency deal under negotiation since February.