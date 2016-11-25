BRIEF-Titan International, Inc. U.S. Tire facilities ratify a new five year contract
* Titan International, Inc. U.S. Tire facilities ratify a new five year contract
Nov 25 Ica Gruppen AB says:
* ICA Gruppen today confirms, after reports in local media in Lithuania, that discussions are ongoing with the owners of Palink, over a potential acquisition of the Lithuanian grocery chain IKI
* No agreement has been reached and it is not possible to state with certainty that an agreement will be reached
* Trade in ICA Gruppen's shares is halted, according to Nasdaq Stockholm
NEW YORK, May 19 Brazilian prosecutors said on Friday that they had reached an "impasse" in talks with the parent company of meatpacking giant JBS SA over the size of the fine it would pay as part of a leniency deal under negotiation since February.