BRIEF-DUNDEE CORPORATION SELLS SHARES IN DREAM UNLIMITED CORP
* DUNDEE CORP SAYS HAS SOLD 15.5 MILLION CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES OF DREAM UNLIMITED CORP AT A PRICE OF $6.85 PER SHARE
Nov 25 Bonava AB (publ) :
* Sells two housing projects in Malmö
* Projects comprise total of 178 apartments and supermarket
* Transaction is worth about 391 million Swedish crowns ($42.34 million)
* Transaction is worth about 391 million Swedish crowns ($42.34 million)

* Construction will begin on both projects in early 2017
