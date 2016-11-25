BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
Nov 25 Rib Software AG :
* Acquires 25 pct of the shares of Exactal Group Limited, a Hong Kong-based software producer for the construction industry
* Cooperation allows enhanced integration of 2D cad files into calculation process in iTWO, besides model-based 3D work Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
MEXICO CITY, May 19 A modernization of the NAFTA trade deal should protect existing industrial supply chains in North America, but could seek to source more work for future products from the member states to help create jobs, a top Mexican negotiator in the process said.