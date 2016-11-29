Nov 29 Cranswick Plc :

* Half-Year report

* Interim dividend up 12.9 pct to 13.1 pence per share

* H1 revenue from continuing operations 580.8 mln stg

* H1 pretax profit rose 38.4 pct to 40.4 mln stg

* Strong contribution from Crown Chicken following acquisition in April 2016 and integration proceeding to plan

* Further strong progress in key export markets, with far east revenues ahead by 83 pct

* Remains well positioned to deliver our expectations for current financial year