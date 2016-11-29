Nov 29 AA Bond Co Ltd :

* Exchange offer indicative results

* In respect of £318,490,000 of the sub-class a1 notes and £195,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the sub-class a4 notes have been received by exchange agent

* Announces that the proration factor to be applied in respect of the sub-class a1 notes will be 94.74 pct

* Final new issue spread and the new notes interest rate will be determined by the issuer no later than 16:00 (london time) on Nov. 29, 2016