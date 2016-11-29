Nov 29 Kapsch TrafficCom AG :

* Will continue with its practice to distribute a dividend of at least one third of profit for period

* If this value corresponds to a dividend per share of less than 1.00 euro, company will consider a higher distribution rate, so that an annual base dividend of 1.00 euro can be assumed

* Within a reference period of three years, company aims at paying out an average annual dividend which at least corresponds to annual base dividend (1.00 euros)