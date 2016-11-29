Nov 29 Novo Nordisk
* Says Tresiba demonstrates a safe cardiovascular profile
and reduces the risk of severe hypoglycaemia compared to insulin
glargine u100 in the devote trial
* Says trial achieved its primary endpoint by demonstrating
non-inferiority of major adverse cardiovascular events (mace)
with Tresiba compared to insulin glargine u100
* Says trial thereby confirmed results of devote interim
analysis submitted to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in
March 2015
* Says 27 pct fewer patients in Tresiba treated group
experienced an episode of severe hypoglycaemia
* Says patients in Tresiba treated group experienced a 54
pct relative reduction in rate of nocturnal severe hypoglycaemia
* Says differences were all statistically significant
* Says expects to submit findings for review with regulatory
authorities during first half of 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen. Editing by Jane
Merriman)