Nov 30 Cromwell Property Group
* response to media speculation
* refers to media speculation regarding cromwell's
intentions towards Investa Office Fund
* Cromwell received notice from directors of ILFML that they
were ceasing discussions as they did not believe framework or
price of proposal
* "cromwell feels this is a disappointing outcome for iof
unitholders"
* continues to seek opportunity to undertake a limited
period of due diligence in order to make an all cash proposal to
all iof unitholders
* "cromwell is of view that its proposal is compelling in
current market environment"
