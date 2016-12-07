Dec 7 Hoegh Lng Holdings Ltd :

* Hoegh lng holdings ltd says it has signed a letter of intent ("LOI") for one firm and three optional FSRUs at Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea

* Hoegh Lng Holdings Ltd says vessels have scheduled delivery dates of two units in 2019 and two units in 2020

* Hoegh LNG holdings Ltd says the 170,000 m(3) FSRUs have regasification capacity of 750 mmscf/day and full trading capabilities

* Hoegh lng holdings ltd says complete shipbuilding contract for firm vessel is expected to be signed by mid-january 2017

* Chief Executive Officer Sveinung J.S. Støhle says: "With this agreement with Samsung Heavy, whose selection has been subject to a competitive international tender, Höegh LNG has taken advantage of a very favorable newbuilding market to position itself for further expansion in the FSRU segment"

* Höegh LNG provides floating energy solutions and operates world-wide with as owner and operator of floating LNG import terminals; floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) Source text for Eikon: ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)