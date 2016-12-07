BRIEF-Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7
Dec 7 Knorr Bremse Ag
* Says acceptance period extended until 28 february 2017
* Says acceptance level of 86.1 percent in Haldex including shares already held by Knorr-Bremse
* Knorr-Bremse announces outcome and receives strong support for offer to Haldex shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Pier 1 Imports recalls about 15,300 chalk note mugs due to burn hazard