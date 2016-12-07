UPDATE 3-Polls suggest parliamentary majority within reach for France's Macron
* Labour reform is priority for cross-partisan team (Adds quotes, Putin call, edits throughout)
Dec 7 AddLife AB :
* Has signed agreement to acquire all shares in Biolin Scientific AB, part of group Biolin Scientific, owned by Ratos
* Acquisition is expected to have marginally positive effect on AddLife's earnings per share
* Biolin Scientific has during several years had strong international growth with good profitability and turnover of about 100 million Swedish crowns ($11 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1310 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Labour reform is priority for cross-partisan team (Adds quotes, Putin call, edits throughout)
MILAN/PODGORICA, May 18 Italy's biggest regional utility A2A is working with investment bank Rothschild to sell its stake in Montenegrin power monopoly EPCG by the year end, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.