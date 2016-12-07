Dec 7 AddLife AB :

* Has signed agreement to acquire all shares in Biolin Scientific AB, part of group Biolin Scientific, owned by Ratos

* Acquisition is expected to have marginally positive effect on AddLife's earnings per share

* Biolin Scientific has during several years had strong international growth with good profitability and turnover of about 100 million Swedish crowns ($11 million)

