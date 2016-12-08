Dec 8 Sma Solar
* Says Roland Grebe, board member for HR, IT and service
operations is resigning from managing board for personal reasons
and leaving company as of december 31, 2016
* Says in addition, supervisory board and Pierre-Pascal
Urbon agreed upon a contract extension by another five years to
2022
* Says supervisory board of SMA solar technology AG has
resolved changes to sma managing board
* Says Roland Grebe and supervisory board came to a
corresponding agreement today
* Says supervisory board has appointed Ulrich Hadding as
board member for finance, HR and legal effective january 1,
2017.
* Says dr. Jürgen reinert will remain responsible for
development, operations and business units.
