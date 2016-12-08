UPDATE 1-India's drug pricing regulator clamps down on drug cocktails
* Pricing regulator queries 65 domestic and global drugmakers
Dec 9 Traditional Therapy Clinics Ltd :
* TTC acquires an additional clinic
* Entered into a contract to acquire an additional clinic from its franchised clinic base
* Total purchase price represents an average ebitda multiple of 3.2 based on clinic's earnings in 2016 financial year
* Purchase price for new clinic will be paid in cash by ttc and totals rmb 6.9 million
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pricing regulator queries 65 domestic and global drugmakers
LONDON, May 18 An outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo involving up to 20 people is in an extremely remote area and presents a high risk at a national level, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.