Dec 9 Traditional Therapy Clinics Ltd :

* TTC acquires an additional clinic

* Entered into a contract to acquire an additional clinic from its franchised clinic base

* Total purchase price represents an average ebitda multiple of 3.2 based on clinic's earnings in 2016 financial year

* Purchase price for new clinic will be paid in cash by ttc and totals rmb 6.9 million

