Dec 9 Tom Tailor :

* Tom Tailor Holding AG expects to generate proceeds of approximately 12.8 million euros ($13.58 million)from successful capital increase

* New shares have been placed to Fosun International Ltd. and institutional investors in a private placement as part of an accelerated bookbuilding at an issue price of 4.90 euros per share

* Intends to use proceeds generated from capital increase to support ongoing restructuring projects