Dec 9 Tom Tailor :
* Tom Tailor Holding AG expects to generate proceeds of
approximately 12.8 million euros ($13.58 million)from
successful capital increase
* New shares have been placed to Fosun International Ltd.
and institutional investors in a private placement as part of an
accelerated bookbuilding at an issue price of 4.90 euros per
share
* Intends to use proceeds generated from capital increase to
support ongoing restructuring projects
($1 = 0.9423 euros)
