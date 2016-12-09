BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Dec 9 Evonik Industries AG :
* Acquires Silica business of J.M. Huber for $630 million
* Transaction is scheduled to be completed in second half of 2017
* Financing has been secured through evonik's own funds and committed credit facilities
* This enables Evonik to expand its position in North America and Asia in this profitable and resilient business
* For 2016 financial year, Huber Silica is expected to achieve sales of close to $300 million and an EBITDA of $60 million
* Acquisition is likely to have a positive impact on Evonik's adjusted earnings per share as early as first full financial year
* Through ideal complementarity of two business areas, Evonik expects to generate synergies of $20 million
* Expect to have all synergy measures implemented by 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.