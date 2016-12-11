BRIEF-Primary Health Care says Peter Gregg will step down as CEO
* Peter Gregg will step down as managing director and chief executive officer
Dec 12 Estia Health Ltd -
* Estia Health Ltd requests trading halt pending an announcement in connection with a proposed accelerated non-renounceable pro rata entitlement offer
* Trading halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Peter Gregg will step down as managing director and chief executive officer
* Combined purchase price for these new clinics will be paid in cash by ttc and totals RMB 28.45 million