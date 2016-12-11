BRIEF-Challenger reconfirms FY17 Life COE guidance
* Reconfirms FY17 life COE guidance – mid-point of $620m to $640m range
Dec 12 Equity Trustees Ltd :
* Notes press speculation and confirms in discussions with Bendigo and Adelaide Bank to acquire estates business of Sandhurst Trustees
* No agreement has been reached
* Exchanged contracts to sell 105 Phillip Street, Parramatta; property has been sold for $229 million to a Charter Hall Joint Venture