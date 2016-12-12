Dec 12 Ardent Leisure Group

* Ardent Leisure sells D'albora Marinas

* D'albora Marinas portfolio comprises seven high profile marinas located in premium locations

* After an open expression of interest sale process, group has agreed to sell D'albora Marinas business for a sale price of $126 million

* "Agreed sale price of $126 million represents a premium to current book value and will improve balance sheet capacity of group"

* Successful conclusion of sales process for D'albora Marinas portfolio

* Sale price represents an 11.0% premium over current book value of $113.5 million

* Completion of transaction is expected to occur before 30 June 2017

* Sale process incurred transaction costs of $3.3 million and commitment to complete $5.6 million of capital expenditure projects