BRIEF-Credit Bank of Moscow recommends no dividend payment on 2016 results
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND PAYMENT ON 2016 RESULTS
Dec 12 Pioneer Credit Ltd :
* Has secured an agreement to acquire a new zealand pdp from a subsidiary of one of australian 'big 4' banks
* Pioneer now has 100% of its forecast investment for fy2017 under contract
* Pioneer credit -first new zealand portfolio acquisition-pnc.ax
* Q1 NET LOSS 23,557 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 164,328 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO