Dec 13 Precise Biometrics Ab
* Says to acquire the business of NexID Biometrics - adding
liveness detection to its industry leading fingerprint software
solutions
* Says will acquire assets of NexID Biometrics for 32
million Swedish crowns ($3.50 million) in cash
* Says board of directors intends to resolve, based on
authorization by 2016 annual general meeting, on a private
placement of shares in order to raise gross proceeds of
approximately 50 million SEK
* Says private placement of shares to be implemented as soon
as possible
* Says NexID Biometrics estimated turnover for 2016 is 2.7
million SEK, showing minor profits
