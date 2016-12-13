Dec 13 Paysafe Group Plc :

* Response to share price movement

* Aware of a report published this morning by an organisation called Spotlight Research

* Aware that report disclosed a potential short interest benefiting from any weakness in Paysafe's share price.

* Having reiterated its upgraded guidance for current financial year on Nov.8 2016, co's business continues to perform well

* Confirms that all material information in report is either factually inaccurate or has been previously disclosed