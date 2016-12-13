Dec 13 Paysafe Group Plc :
* Response to share price movement
* Aware of a report published this morning by an
organisation called Spotlight Research
* Aware that report disclosed a potential short interest
benefiting from any weakness in Paysafe's share price.
* Having reiterated its upgraded guidance for current
financial year on Nov.8 2016, co's business continues to perform
well
* Confirms that all material information in report is either
factually inaccurate or has been previously disclosed
