Dec 13 Corporate Travel Management Ltd

* Corporate Travel Management Ltd - Acquisition to be funded by a fully underwritten renounceable entitlement offer to raise $71.085m

* Corporate Travel Management Ltd -Has entered into binding agreements to acquire all of share capital of both of Redfern Travel and Andrew Jones Travel

* Corporate Travel Management Ltd - CTM's updated FY17 underlying EBITDA guidance is $92m-$97m, representing 33%-41% growth on FY16 EBITDA

* Corporate Travel Management Ltd - Redfern Travel initial consideration is GBP40.0m

* Corporate Travel Management Ltd - Total consideration for Andrew Jones travel is $5.625m

* Corporate Travel Management Ltd - Rights issue for acquisitions and updated guidance-CTD.AX