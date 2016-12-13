Dec 13 Corporate Travel Management Ltd
* Corporate Travel Management Ltd - Acquisition to be funded
by a fully underwritten renounceable entitlement offer to raise
$71.085m
* Corporate Travel Management Ltd -Has entered into binding
agreements to acquire all of share capital of both of Redfern
Travel and Andrew Jones Travel
* Corporate Travel Management Ltd - Announces acquisition of
Redfern Travel, UK and Andrew Jones Travel, Australia
* Corporate Travel Management Ltd - CTM's updated FY17
underlying EBITDA guidance is $92m-$97m, representing 33%-41%
growth on FY16 EBITDA
* Corporate Travel Management Ltd - Redfern Travel initial
consideration is GBP40.0m
* Corporate Travel Management Ltd - Total consideration for
Andrew Jones travel is $5.625m
* Corporate Travel Management Ltd - Rights issue for
acquisitions and updated guidance-CTD.AX
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: