Dec 15 Isra Vision AG

* FY EBT at 25.2 million euros ($26.43 million), plus 15 pct (FY 14/15: 21.8 million euros)

* For 2015/2016 financial year, ISRA also intends to continue its sustainable dividend policy with a payout of a similar amount as in previous year

* Target of company remains to grow diversified across industries and regions and to exceed revenue level of 150 million euros in medium term

* FY revenues at 128.8 million euros, plus 15 pct (FY 14/15: 112.2 million euros)

* FY earnings per share (EPS) improve by 18 pct to 4.01 euros (FY 14/15: 3.39 euros)

* For 2016/2017 year, company is planning with further low double- digit growth in revenues as well as stable margins, respectively increasing profitability

* Isra with high growth rates in the 2015/2016 financial year - revenues and EBT exceed forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9534 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)