BRIEF-Karolinska Development Q1 net loss narrow to SEK 25.2 mln
* SAID ON TUESDAY Q1 REVENUE WAS SEK 0.6 MLN VS SEK 0.6 MLN YR AGO
Dec 15 Nel ASA :
* Awarded contract to build hydrogen fueling station in Bergen
* Contract has a value of about one million euros ($1.05 million)
* Contract award brings NEL's 2016 year-to-date order intake to approximately 135 million Norwegian crowns ($15 million)
* New H2Station will be first of two new hydrogen fueling stations in bergen Source text for Eikon:
* Qtrly adjusted EBITA excluding items up 57 percent to 110 million SEK