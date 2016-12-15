UPDATE 2-Australia's Wesfarmers pulls office unit's IPO amid Amazon jitters
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
Dec 15 Troax Group AB (publ)
* Buys via subsidiary, Troax Inc., Folding Guard, a division within Leggett & Platt US
* Closing of transaction is set to end of December 2016
* Purchase price amounts to $25.8 million
* Second payment of maximum $2.2 million may be paid, if 12 month rolling EBITDA, as calculated in June 2017, exceeds $3.225 million
* Initial purchase price is financed by existing cash of about $4.9 million and via tap issue of $20.9 million under co's existing bond loan
* Co's net debt to EBITDA is seen to amount to 2.5 immediately following completion of deal
* Deal is seen to have immediate positive impact on Troax Group's earnings per share
* Folding Guard is American manufacturer of indoor perimeter protection solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAYS JV WITH INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS HAS SIGNED CONTRACT FOR 5 YEARS FOR THE FSO AFRICA AND FSO ASIA IN DIRECT CONTINUATION OF THE CURRENT CONTRACTUAL SERVICE