Dec 15 Eurocastle Investment LTD

* Together with other affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC, has agreed to acquire a significant portion of a 17.7 billion euro($18.45 billion) portfolio of Italian non-performing loans from UniCredit

* Transaction entails an anticipated equity investment for Eurocastle of between 50 million euros and 70 million euros, dependent on the level of interim cash collections from the portfolio

* Declares dividend of 0.15 euro per ordinary share for Q4 2016

* Dividend is payable on 31 January 2017 to shareholders of record at close of business on 22 December 2016, with an ex-dividend date of 21 December 2016