Dec 15 adesso AG :

* Successfully completes capital increase against cash contributions

* Is expected to receive gross proceeds of around 12.5 million euros ($13.10 million)

* New shares were placed by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process with institutional investors in Germany and abroad at a placement price of eur 42.70 per new share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9540 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)