BRIEF-Kuwait's National Ranges Q1 loss narrows
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 642,916 dinars versus loss of 785,605 dinars year ago
Dec 15 Leifheit AG :
* Completes setting of the course in board of management
* Appoints Ivo Huhmann as member of board of management (CFO)
* CFO appointment becomes effective as of April 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 642,916 dinars versus loss of 785,605 dinars year ago
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.