UPDATE 2-Merkel's conservatives clinch victory in key state vote
* CDU natural partners resurge in NRW (Releads with Merkel victory, updates throughout, changes dateline, PVS Berlin)
Dec 16 Solon Eiendom ASA (formerly Bionor Pharma ASA) :
* Said on Thursday appointed Andreas Martinussen as Chief Executive Officer
* Appointed Tarjei Røise Warholm as Chief Financial Officer Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CDU natural partners resurge in NRW (Releads with Merkel victory, updates throughout, changes dateline, PVS Berlin)
WASHINGTON, May 14 U.S. President Donald Trump ordered his homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, to hold an emergency meeting Friday night to assess the threat posed by a global computer ransomware attack in at least 150 countries, a senior administration official told Reuters.