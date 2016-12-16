BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Corestate Capital Holding SA :
* Said on Thursday buys 94.9 percent stake in Hannover LEASING GmbH & Co. KG including HANNOVER LEASING Group's affiliates
* Sellers are essentially the majority shareholders, Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale (Helaba) and Hessisch-Thüringische Sparkassen-Beteiligungsgesellschaft (HTSB)
* It has been agreed that the details of the purchase price calculation shall remain undisclosed; purchase price, however, amounts to a two-digit million amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: