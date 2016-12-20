Dec 20 Aspen Group Ltd -

* Acquisition of Barlings Beach Holiday Park

* Has exchanged contracts for acquisition of Barlings Beach Holiday Park

* Purchase price of $13.3 million for Barlings Beach

* Subject to completion of all acquisitions in early 2017 as planned, distributable earnings seen in range of 4.8 to 5.3 cents per security

* "Asset will be immediately accretive to earnings"