BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 Aspen Group Ltd -
* Acquisition of Barlings Beach Holiday Park
* Has exchanged contracts for acquisition of Barlings Beach Holiday Park
* Purchase price of $13.3 million for Barlings Beach
* Subject to completion of all acquisitions in early 2017 as planned, distributable earnings seen in range of 4.8 to 5.3 cents per security
* "Asset will be immediately accretive to earnings" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering