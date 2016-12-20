Hyundai Motor denies media report on holding company structure
SEOUL, May 19 Hyundai Motor Co on Friday denied a media report that it is seeking to introduce a holding company structure.
Dec 20 Haldex AB
* Increased extraordinary costs for Haldex
* Says cost increase for Q4 is estimated to app. 70 msek (currency converted) and will be included in 2016 result as extraordinary costs
* Says overall, Haldex is expecting an operating margin, excluding extraordinary costs, at app. 6.5 pct for 2016, compared to previous estimate of app. 7 pct
* Says in North America, which represents app. half of Haldex' revenue, market situation has continued to deteriorate during all of 2016
* Uncertainty about Haldex' future owner situation has resulted in increased costs to be able to win new business, maintain good customer relationships and support the review of the competitive situation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
