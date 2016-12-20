BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Dec 20 Affecto Oyj :
* To acquire BIGDATAPUMP, cloud analytics company based in Finland
* Purchase price consists of 3.5 million euro ($3.64 million) cash payment upon closing of transaction and earn-out element worth up to 3 million euros
* Transaction will result in establishment of joint business with exclusive suite of cloud data analytics offerings with managed service capabilities
* Business will drive plan of expansion across Finland and Scandinavia in 2017
* Deal is expected to be finalized by Feb. 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9627 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
