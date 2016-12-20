Dec 20 Bonava AB (publ) :

* Sells two rental projects in Germany

* Transaction encompasses total of 248 rental apartments

* Total sales price amounts to about 490 million Swedish crowns ($52.16 million)

* Transactions will be recognized in profit during Q4 2018 and Q1 2019