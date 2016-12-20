BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 Bonava AB (publ) :
* Sells two rental projects in Germany
* Transaction encompasses total of 248 rental apartments
* Total sales price amounts to about 490 million Swedish crowns ($52.16 million)
* Transactions will be recognized in profit during Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.3945 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering