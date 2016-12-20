BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 Castellum AB :
* Acquires land in Upplands-Bro for 205 million Swedish crowns ($21.81 million)
* Says acquisition creates possibilities for warehouse and logistics facilities
* Says has unused credit exceeding 6 billion crowns, which will be utilized for investment
* Has signed six-year leasing contract for about 2,800 sq.m, totaling 13.8 million crowns per year, with Statskontoret, The Swedish Agency for Public Management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.3978 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering