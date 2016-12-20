Dec 20 Castellum AB :

* Acquires land in Upplands-Bro for 205 million Swedish crowns ($21.81 million)

* Says acquisition creates possibilities for warehouse and logistics facilities

* Says has unused credit exceeding 6 billion crowns, which will be utilized for investment

* Has signed six-year leasing contract for about 2,800 sq.m, totaling 13.8 million crowns per year, with Statskontoret, The Swedish Agency for Public Management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.3978 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)