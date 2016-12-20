Dec 20 REA Group Ltd

* REA announces sale of European Businesses

* Entered into an agreement to sell its European Businesses, at Home Group S.À R.L. And REA Italia S.R.L., to Oakley Capital Private Equity

* Transaction values REA EUROPE at EUR 132.6 million on a cash and debt free basis and will result in an estimated profit of EUR 115.2 million

* Transaction will result in an estimated profit of eur 115.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: