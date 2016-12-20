BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Dec 20 Nemetschek SE :
* Acquires Norwegian software provider dRofus
* Acquisition is expected to be closed by beginning of January 2017
* Financing of purchase price is provided by company's own capital resources and by use of lines of credit
* Operating margin (EBITDA margin) of approximately 25 percent is expected for 2016 for dRofus
* Purchase price for 100 percent of shares amounts to about 24.5 million euros ($25.45 million)(cash-/debt-free)
* For year 2016, dRofus anticipates revenues amounting to around 4.5 million euros, an increase of more than 40 percent compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9626 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 18 The Trump administration imposed sanctions on the chief judge and seven other members of Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Thursday as punishment for seizing powers from the opposition-led Congress earlier this year, U.S. officials said.