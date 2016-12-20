Dec 20 Nemetschek SE :

* Acquires Norwegian software provider dRofus

* Acquisition is expected to be closed by beginning of January 2017

* Financing of purchase price is provided by company's own capital resources and by use of lines of credit

* Operating margin (EBITDA margin) of approximately 25 percent is expected for 2016 for dRofus

* Purchase price for 100 percent of shares amounts to about 24.5 million euros ($25.45 million)(cash-/debt-free)

* For year 2016, dRofus anticipates revenues amounting to around 4.5 million euros, an increase of more than 40 percent compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9626 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)