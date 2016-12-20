BRIEF-Relevium provides update on financing and acquistion of Bioganix
* Relevium provides update on financing and acquistion of Bioganix
Dec 20 Kungsleden AB :
* Signed an agreement to divest properties Forsåker 1:75, 1:164, 1:225 and 1:257 in Forsåker,
* Buyer is Ikano Bostad which will pay an initial purchase price of 200 million Swedish crowns ($21.3 million)
* Ikano bostad will subsequently pay an additional purchase price of 23 million crowns in conjunction with consultations and another additional purchase price for residential development rights
* Ikano bostad will get access to properties during q1 of 2017
* Transaction will then give rise to an initial profit effect for Kungsleden of 13 million crowns
* Second additional purchase price will amount to 70 million before crowns transaction costs
* Zoning plan is expected to obtain legal force in first half of 2020 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.3926 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Relevium provides update on financing and acquistion of Bioganix
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Billionaire investor William Ackman, who invested with casual dining company Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc last year, said on Thursday that the company's Chief Executive Officer Steve Ells is "outstanding."