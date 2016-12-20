Dec 20 Adler Real Estate AG :

* Adler Real Estate AG: Vonovia takeover offer to conwert shareholders: Adler chooses cash option

* Adler will receive more than 422 million euros ($437.11 million) in liquidity at beginning of next year

* Transaction will not impact expected performance of key financial indicators of current business year