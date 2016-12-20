Dec 20 Aixtron SE

* Announces intention to voluntarily delist its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) from NASDAQ and deregister with the securities and exchange commission (SEC) / Aixtron intends to terminate its ADS program / purpose is to reduce complexity and costs

* Company's ordinary shares will continue to trade on all German stock exchanges