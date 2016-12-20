BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties posts Q4 PATMI of $247.1 mln
* In FY18, GLP intends to and start US$2.2 billion of new developments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 VGP NV :
* Acquisition of the logistics center and industrial land plots in Mango logistics park in Lliçà d'Amunt (Barcelona)
* Acquisition of around 150,000 square meters of additional development land
* Acquisition from fashion group Mango of a state of art brand new 180,000 m² warehouse (extendable to circa 260,000 square meters) and lease back to mango of this facility under a long term lease deal
* The initial transaction value is in excess of 150 million euros ($155.87 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9624 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In FY18, GLP intends to and start US$2.2 billion of new developments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance